Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Unites Against Terror

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. The resolution reaffirms commitment to peace and communal harmony and pays tribute to hero Syed Adil Hussain Shah. It calls for unity and cautions against divisive rhetoric and discrimination against Kashmiris nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:26 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam, causing shock and distress across the region. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution during a special session, which was approved by a voice vote.

The Assembly paid tribute to the 26 victims of the attack by observing a two-minute silence. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident and acknowledged his shortcomings in ensuring tourist safety. He highlighted the unity and spontaneous protests emerging from citizens, urging for this spirit of compassion and resilience to be nurtured.

Additionally, the Assembly commemorated Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a heroic figure who sacrificed his life to save others during the attack. The resolution appeals for maintaining peace, condemning divisive rhetoric, and ensuring the safety and dignity of Kashmiris across the nation. The document emphasizes solidarity among all political, religious, and community leaders.

