Call for Unity: Special Parliamentary Session on Pahalgam Attack
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has appealed to convene a special parliamentary session in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasizes the need for unity across party lines to mourn, show resilience, and reaffirm India's stance against terrorism. An all-party meeting followed the attack.
In a compelling move, Communist Party of India Member of Parliament P Sandosh Kumar has urged Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to arrange a special parliamentary session focusing on the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.
The horrific incident, which resulted in the death of 26 people predominantly tourists, has profoundly impacted the nation, as noted by Kumar. He stressed the necessity for Parliament to collectively mourn, pay tribute to the victims, and demonstrate an unwavering national stance against terror.
An all-party meeting convened on April 24 post-attack signified the government's intent to address the crisis, but Kumar insists that a special session would solidify India's united resolve.
