Political Showdown: AIADMK Challenges DMK's 'Version 2.0'

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami mocked Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin's 'Version 2.0 loading' remark, questioning the ruling DMK on women's safety, scandals, and drug prevalence. Palaniswami anticipates DMK's downfall in the upcoming elections, asserting AIADMK's version as the future of Tamil Nadu politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:07 IST
M K Stalin Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political maneuver, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami mocked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's claim of 'Version 2.0 loading', aimed at the 2026 state elections. He questioned Stalin on issues such as women's safety and criticized the ruling DMK over last year's Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and ongoing drug problems.

Palaniswami did not hold back, referring to a string of incidents under DMK's watch, including the Anna University women student sexual assault case and the reprehensible Vengaivayal incident. He also highlighted the arrest of ex-minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate over a cash-for-jobs scam.

Projecting confidence, Palaniswami stated that the upcoming elections would signal the end of Stalin's leadership, with a resounding 'Bye Bye Stalin.' He predicted that the AIADMK's governance will return in 2026 as the #TN_AIADMK version. Meanwhile, Stalin remains optimistic about retaining power, banking on his party's achievements and announcing 'Version 2.0 loading' in his address to the state Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

