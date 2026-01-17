Left Menu

Punjab's Intensified War Against Drugs: A Fight for a Drug-Free State

The Punjab Police arrested 227 individuals at drug hotspots as part of its anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh.' The operation saw 831 raids across Punjab, leading to numerous FIRs. Since March 2025, the campaign has resulted in 45,028 arrests and significant drug seizures, also emphasizing de-addiction efforts.

The Punjab Police conducted extensive cordon and search operations at 831 drug hotspots across the state on Saturday, arresting 227 individuals linked to illegal drug activities. The synchronized raids across all 28 police districts took place between 11 am and 2 pm, spearheaded under the campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' now in its 322nd day.

Senior police officers were present in districts to oversee the large-scale operation, which led to 200 First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of heroin, opium, and other narcotics, along with drug money.

Started on March 1, 2025, the campaign has so far accomplished 45,028 arrests and 31,370 FIRs. The Chief Minister has tasked officials with eradicating drugs from Punjab, as part of broader efforts involving de-addiction initiatives and a responsive anti-drug WhatsApp hotline for citizens.

