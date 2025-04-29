Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Mafia Rule to Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a verbal volley against the opposition on Tuesday, accusing them of capitulating to mafia influences during their tenure. He asserted that these parties, guided by casteist and family-centric agendas, compromised the state's prosperity.

In stark contrast, Adityanath described the current BJP-led administration as development-focused, attributing the alleviation of crime and mafia rule to the party's policies. Speaking at a Lucknow event, he lauded the state's journey towards becoming a $1 trillion economy, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Highlighting accomplishments, such as the resuscitation of the MSME sector through the One District One Product scheme, Adityanath claimed a renaissance in Uttar Pradesh's identity. He encouraged citizens to contrast the state's present development with conditions before 2017, emphasizing the newly instilled atmosphere of peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)