Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Mafia Rule to Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for surrendering to the mafia while in power, highlighting the BJP's development-driven governance. Under BJP, the state has reportedly eradicated crime and aims for a $1 trillion economy by 2029. Adityanath spotlighted economic achievements like the ODOP scheme rejuvenating MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a verbal volley against the opposition on Tuesday, accusing them of capitulating to mafia influences during their tenure. He asserted that these parties, guided by casteist and family-centric agendas, compromised the state's prosperity.

In stark contrast, Adityanath described the current BJP-led administration as development-focused, attributing the alleviation of crime and mafia rule to the party's policies. Speaking at a Lucknow event, he lauded the state's journey towards becoming a $1 trillion economy, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Highlighting accomplishments, such as the resuscitation of the MSME sector through the One District One Product scheme, Adityanath claimed a renaissance in Uttar Pradesh's identity. He encouraged citizens to contrast the state's present development with conditions before 2017, emphasizing the newly instilled atmosphere of peace and prosperity.

