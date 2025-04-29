Left Menu

Local Jobs Controversy: Hooda Criticizes Haryana Government

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the Haryana government's hiring policy, highlighting a need for increased local job prioritization. Hooda alleged that the ruling BJP deliberately sidesteps Haryana's youth in favor of non-resident candidates, particularly in government recruitments, while criticizing changes in domicile rules and recruitment processes.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has voiced strong criticism against the Haryana government's job recruitment policies, asserting that native residents should be prioritized for employment opportunities within the state.

Hooda argued that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration is failing the local youth by alluding to the state's high unemployment rate and accusing the government of devising policies that benefit non-resident candidates. He pointed to recent recruitment practices in the irrigation department as evidence, claiming that a significant number of jobs designated for the general category are being awarded to applicants from outside Haryana.

The former chief minister further criticized the relaxation of domicile rules and revisions in recruitment exam syllabuses, which he claims undermine local candidates' chances. Hooda's comments come amid growing concerns over the BJP's unfulfilled promises regarding employment generation in Haryana.

