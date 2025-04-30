Devastating Explosion in Northeast Nigeria: Tracing the Shadows of Militancy
At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed by improvised explosive devices on a road in northeastern Nigeria, claimed by an Islamic State affiliate. The tragedy highlights the ongoing conflict involving Boko Haram offshoots in the region.
- Country:
- Nigeria
Tragedy unfolded in northeastern Nigeria as at least 26 individuals, among them women and children, fell victim to improvised explosive devices planted on a road. The attack, attributed to an Islamic State group affiliate, has sent shockwaves across the region.
The explosions ravaged vehicles traveling between Rann and Gamboru in Borno state, near the Cameroonian border, according to police sources. Most victims were local farmers and traders who tragically drove over a buried land mine, a harrowing reminder of the pervasive insurgency led by the Islamic State's West Africa Province faction.
Authorities have initiated clearance operations to secure the area, while injured survivors receive medical treatment. This attack marks another grim chapter in Nigeria's protracted battle against militant groups, a struggle closely entwined with regional politics and security dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- explosions
- ISWAP
- Islamic State
- Boko Haram
- terrorism
- Rann
- Gamboru
- Borno
- Abubakar
ALSO READ
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
Army Chief's Bold Stand: A Unified Pakistan Against Terrorism
US-India Anti-Terrorism Efforts Highlighted in Rana's Extradition
Pakistan's Army Chief Pledges Unyielding Fight Against Balochistan Terrorism
Strengthening the Shield: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Terrorism Operations