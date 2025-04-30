Operation Rough Rider: UK-US Target Houthi Rebels in Enhanced Airstrikes

In a significant military maneuver, the British military, in cooperation with the United States, initiated airstrikes against Yemeni Houthi rebels on Wednesday.

Dubbed "Operation Rough Rider," the strikes are the latest in a series of actions aimed at dismantling Houthi capabilities, particularly their manufacturing of drones used in assaults on Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping routes.

British involvement marks a notable departure in strategy as both nations grapple with the geopolitical complexities of Iranian-backed threats and regional instability, compounded by the controversial US airstrikes earlier in Yemen.

