Operation Rough Rider: UK-US Target Houthi Rebels in Enhanced Airstrikes
The British military, alongside the U.S., has launched airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels as part of "Operation Rough Rider." The campaign aims to curb threats to freedom of navigation and is part of ongoing negotiations with Iran. Recent strikes have sparked international attention and controversy.
In a significant military maneuver, the British military, in cooperation with the United States, initiated airstrikes against Yemeni Houthi rebels on Wednesday.
Dubbed "Operation Rough Rider," the strikes are the latest in a series of actions aimed at dismantling Houthi capabilities, particularly their manufacturing of drones used in assaults on Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping routes.
British involvement marks a notable departure in strategy as both nations grapple with the geopolitical complexities of Iranian-backed threats and regional instability, compounded by the controversial US airstrikes earlier in Yemen.
