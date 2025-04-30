YS Sharmila Criticizes Andhra Pradesh Government Over Alleged House Arrest & Governance Issues

YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief, publicly condemned the Chandrababu Naidu administration for allegedly placing her under house arrest at her Vijayawada residence. Accusing the state of committing "gross injustice," Sharmila voiced her dedication to achieving 'special status' for Andhra Pradesh, criticizing government alliances with the BJP for unmet commitments to multiple key issues.

Upon her release, Sharmila questioned the government's motives behind restricting her movements, doubting their attempts to suppress constitutional freedoms. Sharmila utilized social media platform X to express her concerns about perceived governmental fears, particularly surrounding the Congress-backed Amaravati Capital Committee focused on strategic plans for the state's prosperity.

Highlighting the Polavaram Project's reduction in scope from its designated national project status, Sharmila condemned adjustments impeding its completion as "gross injustice." She also spotlighted the inadequate rehabilitation provided to the Girijan families displaced for the Polavaram development, emphasizing the requirement for fair compensation aligned with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)