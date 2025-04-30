Singapore's PAP: An Unyielding Grip on Power Amidst Growing Unease

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is forecasted to capture the majority of seats in the May 3 general election, continuing its decades-long governance since 1959. Known for steering Singapore into a global financial hub, PAP benefits from a strong track record in governance and public service delivery.

Despite its successes, the PAP faces growing voter dissatisfaction due to pressing issues like housing and the cost of living in one of the world's priciest cities. The party's hold on power, however, remains firm amidst claims by opposition parties that the electoral playing field is tilted in PAP's favor.

Analysts note that while the PAP's dominance is bolstered by its adeptness at addressing critical issues, including housing and transport, and adjusting policies during tough economic times, the opposition's incremental gains may signal a slow shift towards more diverse political representation in Singapore.

