Left Menu

Singapore's PAP: An Unyielding Grip on Power Amidst Growing Unease

The People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to maintain its dominance in Singapore's upcoming general election, despite growing public discontent. The PAP's long-standing rule is supported by its reputation for good governance and strategic responsiveness to socio-economic challenges, although opposition parties face significant hurdles in gaining ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:45 IST
Singapore's PAP: An Unyielding Grip on Power Amidst Growing Unease

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is forecasted to capture the majority of seats in the May 3 general election, continuing its decades-long governance since 1959. Known for steering Singapore into a global financial hub, PAP benefits from a strong track record in governance and public service delivery.

Despite its successes, the PAP faces growing voter dissatisfaction due to pressing issues like housing and the cost of living in one of the world's priciest cities. The party's hold on power, however, remains firm amidst claims by opposition parties that the electoral playing field is tilted in PAP's favor.

Analysts note that while the PAP's dominance is bolstered by its adeptness at addressing critical issues, including housing and transport, and adjusting policies during tough economic times, the opposition's incremental gains may signal a slow shift towards more diverse political representation in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025