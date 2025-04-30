Global Leaders on the Move: Key Diplomatic and Political Events

Global diplomacy takes center stage as international leaders embark on a series of high-profile visits and meetings around the world. From BRICS discussions in Brazil to EU forums in Brussels, these events highlight the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address global challenges.

Notable visits include the Japanese Prime Minister's journey to the Philippines, Croatian President's engagement in Norway, and the Foreign Minister of China's participation in international security talks. These global exchanges are set to influence regional and international policies significantly.

The upcoming weeks are marked with pivotal commemorations and observances, such as the anniversary of Pope John Paul II's beatification, World Press Freedom Day, and the EU-US ministerial meeting, promising to reshape the global political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)