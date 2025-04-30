Left Menu

India Strengthens Global Ties After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India is proactively reaching out to non-permanent UN Security Council members to inform them about the Pahalgam terror attack and its cross-border implications. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated with several international counterparts, emphasizing India's commitment to pursuing justice for the attack's perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:48 IST
India Strengthens Global Ties After Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a diplomatic push, India is engaging with non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to shed light on the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring its cross-border connections.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached out to seven member nations, reflecting India's resolve to hold those responsible accountable. Among his talks was a call with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who echoed solidarity with India.

Leaders worldwide, including US President Trump and French President Macron, expressed condolences to Prime Minister Modi. India, promising a severe response, is considering its retaliatory options, with Prime Minister Modi emphasizing the armed forces' freedom for decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025