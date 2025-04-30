India Strengthens Global Ties After Pahalgam Terror Attack
India is proactively reaching out to non-permanent UN Security Council members to inform them about the Pahalgam terror attack and its cross-border implications. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated with several international counterparts, emphasizing India's commitment to pursuing justice for the attack's perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
In a diplomatic push, India is engaging with non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to shed light on the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring its cross-border connections.
On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached out to seven member nations, reflecting India's resolve to hold those responsible accountable. Among his talks was a call with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who echoed solidarity with India.
Leaders worldwide, including US President Trump and French President Macron, expressed condolences to Prime Minister Modi. India, promising a severe response, is considering its retaliatory options, with Prime Minister Modi emphasizing the armed forces' freedom for decisive action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Energy Diplomacy: Alaska LNG Project Talks
Cambodia's Action on Cross-Border Crime
Japan's Naval Diplomacy: First Foreign Navy Visit to Cambodia's Enhanced Ream Base
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
Reviving Diplomacy: Bangladesh and Pakistan's Long-Awaited Dialogue