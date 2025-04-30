India Strengthens Global Ties After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a diplomatic push, India is engaging with non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to shed light on the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring its cross-border connections.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached out to seven member nations, reflecting India's resolve to hold those responsible accountable. Among his talks was a call with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who echoed solidarity with India.

Leaders worldwide, including US President Trump and French President Macron, expressed condolences to Prime Minister Modi. India, promising a severe response, is considering its retaliatory options, with Prime Minister Modi emphasizing the armed forces' freedom for decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)