Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq
Turkey will take back its citizens involved in terrorism cases from Iraq, according to Iraq's foreign minister. The U.S. has completed transferring Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq, prompting Baghdad to start discussions with other nations about repatriating their nationals linked to such activities.
Iraq's foreign minister announced on Monday that Turkey has consented to reclaim its citizens involved in terrorism cases from Iraq. This decision marks a significant step in addressing international security concerns.
Meanwhile, the United States has successfully completed the transfer of Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to manage detainees from the conflict-ridden areas of the Middle East.
Following these developments, Baghdad has initiated discussions with additional countries to negotiate the repatriation of their nationals linked to terrorist activities. These talks aim to ensure international cooperation in combating terrorism and maintaining regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
