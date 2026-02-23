Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

Iraq's foreign minister announced on Monday that Turkey has consented to reclaim its citizens involved in terrorism cases from Iraq. This decision marks a significant step in addressing international security concerns.

Meanwhile, the United States has successfully completed the transfer of Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to manage detainees from the conflict-ridden areas of the Middle East.

Following these developments, Baghdad has initiated discussions with additional countries to negotiate the repatriation of their nationals linked to terrorist activities. These talks aim to ensure international cooperation in combating terrorism and maintaining regional stability.

