Political Clash Over Caste Census Amid Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a political controversy has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP. AAP accuses the BJP-led central government of deflecting public focus from the attack by announcing a caste census.

The BJP has responded sharply, calling AAP's remarks on national security 'irresponsible.' Delhi BJP president points out that at a critical time when India stands united against terrorism, AAP seems distracted by its political defeats.

Anurag Dhanda of AAP reiterates claims that the BJP's move for a caste census aims to divert attention, capitalizing on a long-standing demand from opposition parties. Meanwhile, BJP slams AAP for their perceived exploitation of sensitive national issues for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)