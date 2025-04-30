Left Menu

Political Clash Over Caste Census Amid Pahalgam Attack

A political storm brews as the Aam Aadmi Party accuses the BJP-led government of using the announcement of a caste census to divert attention from the Pahalgam terror attack. The BJP retorts by urging AAP to avoid irresponsible statements on national security. The debate underscores ongoing tensions over security and caste-based surveys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a political controversy has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP. AAP accuses the BJP-led central government of deflecting public focus from the attack by announcing a caste census.

The BJP has responded sharply, calling AAP's remarks on national security 'irresponsible.' Delhi BJP president points out that at a critical time when India stands united against terrorism, AAP seems distracted by its political defeats.

Anurag Dhanda of AAP reiterates claims that the BJP's move for a caste census aims to divert attention, capitalizing on a long-standing demand from opposition parties. Meanwhile, BJP slams AAP for their perceived exploitation of sensitive national issues for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

