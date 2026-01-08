UPDATE 1-China calls for joint counter-terrorism efforts with Pakistan

‌China is willing to intensify cooperation with Pakistan in fighting terrorism and telecom crime, Wang Xiaohong, China's public security minister, ⁠said in a meeting with Pakistan's interior and counter-narcotics minister in Beijing on Wednesday.

Efforts should be made to "effectively address various risks and challenges, and jointly safeguard the national ​security and social stability of both countries," Wang said, according to a statement released ‍by his ministry. Militants in Pakistan have repeatedly attacked Chinese nationals working on Beijing-funded multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in the South Asian country. The attacks have become a major source of tension in recent ⁠years. The two ‌sides agreed to ⁠establish a quarterly joint security working group and hold annual meetings between interior ministers, Pakistan's interior ministry ‍said in a separate statement on Thursday.

Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said the security of ​Chinese nationals and Beijing-funded projects was a top priority, adding that Islamabad was ⁠setting up a special protection unit in the capital and welcomed Chinese assistance in tackling cybercrime. The ministers ⁠also agreed to expand police training exchanges, improve rapid response mechanisms against terrorism and crime, and enhance cooperation on cybercrime investigations, including the use of Chinese technology, ⁠the Pakistani ministry said.

China has been pressing Pakistan to strengthen protections after repeated militant attacks ⁠on Chinese engineers ‌and workers involved in projects under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

