Strengthening Ties: Netanyahu and Modi's Strategic Partnership against Terrorism

Amid growing diplomatic engagement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their countries' strong partnership and commitment to combating terrorism. In a phone call, Netanyahu expressed eagerness to meet Modi soon, highlighting a shared determination to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Updated: 07-01-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:45 IST
In a recent phone call, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi underlined the robust partnership between their nations, discussing ways to bolster national security and fight terrorism. Netanyahu's appreciation for India's collaboration was evident as he expressed hopes to meet Modi soon.

Netanyahu took to social media to convey his gratitude for the warm exchange and applauded the deep partnership between Israel and India. Modi reciprocated by emphasizing their shared resolve to strengthen strategic ties and combat terrorism, along with exchanging New Year greetings.

Activities between the two countries have intensified, with several high-level ministerial visits focused on defense, industry, and technological cooperation. A landmark agreement enhances these collaborations, complementing existing efforts and paving the way for a forthcoming Free Trade Agreement.

