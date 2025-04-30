Trump Invites Elon Musk to Stay in Administration

In a move that highlighted the unique dynamics of his administration, U.S. President Donald Trump extended an open invitation to Elon Musk to remain in his advisory role for as long as he desires.

The announcement came during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that was open to press coverage. Trump praised Musk's contributions and expressed confidence in his future endeavors.

However, Trump noted that he believed Musk, who currently serves as CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, would ultimately want to return fully to the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)