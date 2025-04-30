Left Menu

Trump Invites Elon Musk to Stay in Administration

During a Cabinet meeting, President Trump told adviser Elon Musk that he was welcome to stay in the administration indefinitely, although he anticipated that Musk would eventually want to return to focusing on Tesla and the automotive industry.

Updated: 30-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:21 IST
In a move that highlighted the unique dynamics of his administration, U.S. President Donald Trump extended an open invitation to Elon Musk to remain in his advisory role for as long as he desires.

The announcement came during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that was open to press coverage. Trump praised Musk's contributions and expressed confidence in his future endeavors.

However, Trump noted that he believed Musk, who currently serves as CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, would ultimately want to return fully to the automotive sector.

