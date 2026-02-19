India's Billionaire-Driven AI Infrastructure Revolution

India is set to become a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) as billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani spearhead an unprecedented investment drive. Together, they have pledged $210 billion at the India AI Impact Summit to power the nation's AI infrastructure.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries revealed plans to invest $110 billion in AI data centers over the next seven years. These centers will be equipped to deploy up to 10 gigawatts of green energy, enhancing the nation's technological prowess. Ambani emphasized the role of AI in making intelligence as widespread as connectivity.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani announced his group's $100 billion commitment to creating hyperscale, renewable energy-powered AI data centers by 2035. This initiative is projected to catalyze a $250 billion ecosystem in India, reinforcing the country's sovereignty and reducing reliance on imported AI solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)