India's Billionaire-Driven AI Infrastructure Revolution

Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have pledged $210 billion to develop India's AI infrastructure. At the India AI Impact Summit, Ambani announced a $110 billion investment in AI data centers, while Adani committed $100 billion to renewable-energy-powered AI centers. The efforts aim to position India as a global AI hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to become a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) as billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani spearhead an unprecedented investment drive. Together, they have pledged $210 billion at the India AI Impact Summit to power the nation's AI infrastructure.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries revealed plans to invest $110 billion in AI data centers over the next seven years. These centers will be equipped to deploy up to 10 gigawatts of green energy, enhancing the nation's technological prowess. Ambani emphasized the role of AI in making intelligence as widespread as connectivity.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani announced his group's $100 billion commitment to creating hyperscale, renewable energy-powered AI data centers by 2035. This initiative is projected to catalyze a $250 billion ecosystem in India, reinforcing the country's sovereignty and reducing reliance on imported AI solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

