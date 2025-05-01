Left Menu

Union Government Embarks on Historic Caste Census Initiative

The Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced a monumental decision to conduct a caste census alongside the national census. This initiative marks a significant shift in policy, countering long-standing political rhetoric and addressing historical societal inequalities.

In a defining move, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday applauded the central government's critical decision to integrate a caste enumeration exercise with the national census. He asserted that the decision unveiled the difference between mere slogans and genuine intent, taking a swipe at the Congress party's long-term advocacy for a caste census.

Continuing his censure of the Congress, Pradhan argued that the existence of caste-based reservation today owes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, suggesting that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had resisted the initiative. He questioned the Congress's narrative, saying that if not for Ambedkar and societal sensitivity, reservations could have been unrealized, as Nehru's correspondence with other chief ministers revealed opposition.

Pradhan directed criticism towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, recalling that his father, late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had also opposed OBC reservation. Pradhan emphasized the NDA government's commitment to equitable development, highlighting the systemic approach to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' and congress dots the Reservation which got statutory reinforcement under this regime.

Pradhan revisited the historical context, underscoring that this decision marks the first instance since independence where caste enumeration is part of the census. He clarified that the decision was delayed due to the pandemic but was not a sudden development, referencing Home Minister Amit Shah's prior announcements to ensure the backward sections receive due recognition.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that prior state-level caste surveys suffered from varied intents and inaccuracies. Consequently, a comprehensive approach through the national census aims to prevent societal divisions under political influence, showcasing the Modi government's commitment to an inclusive socio-political fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

