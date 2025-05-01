South Korea's Leadership Transition: Han Duck-soo Resigns

In a strategic political move, South Korea's acting leader, Han Duck-soo, announced his resignation on Thursday. This decision comes as Han positions himself for a potential run in the upcoming presidential election set for June 3.

The country's legal requirements dictate that Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will take over the role temporarily, ensuring continuity in leadership as debates and campaigning intensify.

While financial responsibilities will remain a priority under Choi's leadership, the nation looks towards a heated political climate as candidates prepare for the critical snap election.

