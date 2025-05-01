Left Menu

South Korea's Leadership Transition: Han Duck-soo Resigns

South Korea's acting leader, Han Duck-soo, resigned on Thursday to prepare for a potential presidential run in the June 3 snap election. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will temporarily assume the role of acting president, following the country's legal requirements.

  • South Korea

In a strategic political move, South Korea's acting leader, Han Duck-soo, announced his resignation on Thursday. This decision comes as Han positions himself for a potential run in the upcoming presidential election set for June 3.

The country's legal requirements dictate that Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will take over the role temporarily, ensuring continuity in leadership as debates and campaigning intensify.

While financial responsibilities will remain a priority under Choi's leadership, the nation looks towards a heated political climate as candidates prepare for the critical snap election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

