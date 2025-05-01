Historic Caste Census Initiative Earns Modi Praise, Sparks Opposition Criticism

In a groundbreaking move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, a decision hailed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel as 'historic'. Speaking to ANI, Patel criticized the opposition, describing their approach to social justice as merely a political maneuver, contrasting it with the ruling NDA's steadfast commitment to the cause.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed these sentiments, lambasting opposition parties for failing to take similar action during their time in power. Maurya credited Modi for his consistent efforts on behalf of backward classes and other marginalized communities, highlighting an enduring commitment to the welfare of these groups.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also lauded the decision as a landmark step towards mainstreaming backward classes, calling it unparalleled since India's independence. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the census's importance, emphasizing its role in safeguarding societal interests and mitigating politically driven tensions surrounding previous caste surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)