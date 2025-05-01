Congo's Pursuit of Justice: Stripping Kabila's Immunity
The Democratic Republic of Congo seeks to revoke former President Joseph Kabila's immunity to prosecute him for alleged support of M23 insurgents. Kabila denies these claims but plans to return to Congo to help resolve the crisis. Congo and Rwanda aim to draft a peace deal swiftly.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
The Democratic Republic of Congo has initiated proceedings to strip former President Joseph Kabila of his immunity, allowing him to stand trial on charges of supporting the M23 insurgency in the country's eastern regions. This development comes as the government works on a peace deal this week to address ongoing conflicts.
Kabila, who stepped down in 2018 after nearly two decades in power, has been residing mostly in South Africa since late 2023. He has expressed his intention to return to Congo to contribute to resolving the crisis. However, Kabila has denied any involvement with the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, who have taken control of significant territories this year.
Congo's Justice Minister Constant Mutamba stated the army's attorney general requested the Senate to revoke Kabila's lifelong senatorial immunity. With evidence of severe crimes, Congo alongside Rwanda aims to finalize a peace agreement soon. Kabila's return could affect U.S.-backed efforts to end the eastern rebellion in mineral-rich areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomacy Efforts in Moscow: Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Ukraine Peace Deal
Tragedy on the Congo River: Boat Fire Claims 50 Lives
South Sudan on the brink as peace deal falters, UN warns
Security Council urged to support eastern DR Congo peace initiatives
Erik Prince Joins Congo's Quest to Harness Mineral Wealth Amid Conflict