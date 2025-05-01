Bihar Leaders Praise Caste Census Decision by Modi Cabinet

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to integrate a caste enumeration with the national census, describing it as a step forward for future generations' betterment. Sinha also criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav for not undertaking a caste census during his tenure in power.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary echoed Sinha's sentiments, emphasizing that PM Modi is realizing aspirations that other political figures such as Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Prasad had ignored. Modi's inclusive vision is seen as a dream fulfillment, aligning with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's earlier initiatives.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal noted a shift in the opposition's stance, suggesting that leaders of the INDI alliance are warming up to Modi's agenda. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted concerns about the transparency of state-conducted caste censuses, advocating for its integration into the national census to ensure fairness and reduce political bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)