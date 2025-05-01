Left Menu

Building Discontent: Medha Kulkarni's Timing Troubles

BJP Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni expressed unhappiness after missing the early inauguration of Parshuram Arthik Vikas Mahamandal by Ajit Pawar. Arriving before the scheduled time, she was too late for the event and has experienced similar issues previously. She requested precise scheduling in future.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni voiced her dissatisfaction on Thursday following an early inauguration by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The event, intended to unveil the Parshuram Arthik Vikas Mahamandal building, took place before its scheduled time, leaving Kulkarni, a member of the Mahamandal, absent despite arriving early.

Kulkarni, who reached the venue ten minutes before the slated start of 6:30 am, found the ceremony completed. She expressed her discontent to reporters, stating there was little point in receiving an invitation if it wouldn't be honored. This incident wasn't isolated, as Kulkarni cited past occurrences of similar nature.

The government, comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, established the Parshuram Arthik Vikas Mahamandal to support the Brahmin community. Although Pawar later paused for a photograph with Kulkarni, she requested more precise scheduling in future inaugurations to avoid further instances of missed events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

