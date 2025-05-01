Prakash Ambedkar Criticizes Government's Caste Census Decision as Diversion Tactic

In a sharp critique, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar accused the central government of using the caste census announcement as a distraction from vital issues such as the Pahalgam incident. Ambedkar suggested that the move diverts attention from the growing calls for an OBC caste census and alleged economic injustices under upper-caste rule.

Ambedkar highlighted inconsistencies, noting the Modi government's previous Supreme Court affidavit against a caste census. He questioned the sudden timing of the announcement, coinciding with public demands for action regarding the Pahalgam incident. Ambedkar labeled the move as a mere 'Jumla' or empty statement.

In response, government officials, including Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, defended the decision, stating that it offers transparency and adheres to constitutional guidelines. The government criticized previous administrations for sidestepping the issue and emphasized that the move aims to fortify the nation's social and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)