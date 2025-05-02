Reform UK Makes Political Waves in English Elections

In a significant political shift, Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party has made notable gains in English local elections and secured a parliamentary by-election in Runcorn and Helsby by a mere six votes after a full recount, in what appears to be a challenge to Britain's longstanding two-party political system.

Farage expressed his enthusiasm, declaring a major night for reform and underscoring Labour's vote collapse, partly picking up electoral victories including the mayoral race in Greater Lincolnshire. Andrea Jenkyns, formerly of the Conservative Party, emerged as the mayor, promising to confront Britain's policies towards asylum seekers and drawing support from across the political spectrum.

The wins have cast a spotlight on the fragility of Labour's position after rapid declines in popularity. With approximately 125 council seats declared, Reform hopes to solidify its presence nationally, making a case to compete against traditional parties in the upcoming 2029 national elections.

