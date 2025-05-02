Kerala Minister Sparks Social Media Buzz Over Dais Controversy at Vizhinjam Port Ceremony

On Friday, Kerala Minister P A Mohammed Riyas took to social media to criticize the seating arrangement at the Vizhinjam Port inauguration, where BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar was prominently seated on the dais. Prominent attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Riyas, pictured with Finance Minister K N Balagopal and the Chief Minister's wife Kamala, expressed surprise that he and other ministers, along with CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan, were placed in the audience. Riyas's post indicated a perceived slight, noting that Chandrasekhar, who shared the stage with top dignitaries, allegedly enjoys a cozy relationship with the ruling alliance.

The post sparked responses, notably from Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who responded with a note of sarcasm, referencing the BJP's alleged friendly ties with the LDF. While Chandrasekhar has not reacted to the allegations, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi on Facebook, emphasizing his commitment to the development of Kerala.

