Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets NPR and PBS Funding

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut federal funding for NPR and PBS, claiming they spread biased propaganda. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was instructed to cease direct funding. The move has raised concerns over free speech and academic freedom, with both broadcasters planning to challenge the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:38 IST
Trump's Executive Order Targets NPR and PBS Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's administration has issued an executive order to eliminate federal funding for NPR and PBS, two key U.S. broadcasters. The decision is part of the administration's strategy to sanction organizations it perceives as political adversaries.

The order demands that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting halt direct funding to PBS and NPR. While NPR plans to contest the order legally, PBS is exploring possible courses of action. Currently, a significant portion of their funding originates from non-federal sources, with Congress having already allocated $535 million to CPB for fiscal year 2025.

The White House justifies the funding cuts by accusing NPR and PBS of using taxpayer money to promote indoctrination disguised as news. However, CPB's Patricia Harrison argues that Congress, not the president, has the authority over this funding. Civil liberties advocates express worries about potential impacts on free speech, as NPR and PBS explore alternatives to maintain their programming integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025