Trump's Executive Order Targets NPR and PBS Funding

President Donald Trump's administration has issued an executive order to eliminate federal funding for NPR and PBS, two key U.S. broadcasters. The decision is part of the administration's strategy to sanction organizations it perceives as political adversaries.

The order demands that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting halt direct funding to PBS and NPR. While NPR plans to contest the order legally, PBS is exploring possible courses of action. Currently, a significant portion of their funding originates from non-federal sources, with Congress having already allocated $535 million to CPB for fiscal year 2025.

The White House justifies the funding cuts by accusing NPR and PBS of using taxpayer money to promote indoctrination disguised as news. However, CPB's Patricia Harrison argues that Congress, not the president, has the authority over this funding. Civil liberties advocates express worries about potential impacts on free speech, as NPR and PBS explore alternatives to maintain their programming integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)