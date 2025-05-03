Left Menu

Owaisi Urges Immediate Caste Census, Cites Global Affirmative Action

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi emphasizes the urgency for a caste census in India, mirroring affirmative action practices in the US, to foster equality among marginalized communities. He demands a detailed timeline for its execution and highlights the impact on Pasmanda Muslims and land ownership dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:20 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the Central government to establish a clear timeline for the implementation of the newly sanctioned caste census, which was last conducted in 1931. Addressing reporters, Owaisi urged the BJP-NDA coalition to specify when the process would commence, conclude, and be enforced, questioning if it would occur before the 2029 Parliamentary elections.

Owaisi underscored the significance of a caste census by referencing affirmative action in the United States that benefitted African-Americans, Jews, and Chinese, contributing to the nation's growth. He argued for a similar initiative in India to address inequalities and empower marginalized demographics. "The US has thrived through affirmative action, and India requires a similar mechanism to achieve social equity," he stated.

The AIMIM chief asserted that the caste census would unveil disparities in land ownership and benefit distribution across castes and emphasized its relevance in understanding the socio-economic conditions of Pasmanda Muslims. Owaisi emphasized the need for this survey, a demand his party has voiced since 2021. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently agreed to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, reportedly labeling the initiative as "revolutionary." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised this decision, suggesting it positions India on the path toward becoming a formidable nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

