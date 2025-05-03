Singapore Votes Amidst Economic Uncertainty

On Saturday, Singaporeans cast their votes in a pivotal general election, with the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) looking for renewal amidst global economic tensions influenced by US tariffs on China, Singapore's primary trading partner.

As of noon, nearly half, or around 48% of the 2.63 million registered voters, had participated, showing a strong early engagement in the electoral process that featured 206 candidates from 11 parties competing for 92 parliamentary seats.

The election spotlighted core issues such as the cost of living and housing, while Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, after nearly a year in office, is seeking a fresh mandate to continue PAP's longstanding leadership since the city-state's independence.

