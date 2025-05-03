Left Menu

Singapore Votes Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Singaporeans voted in a key general election on Saturday, as the People's Action Party (PAP) sought a renewed mandate amidst global economic uncertainty driven by US-China tariffs. Key issues include the cost of living and housing. Over 206 candidates from 11 parties contested across 32 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:42 IST
Singapore Votes Amidst Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

On Saturday, Singaporeans cast their votes in a pivotal general election, with the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) looking for renewal amidst global economic tensions influenced by US tariffs on China, Singapore's primary trading partner.

As of noon, nearly half, or around 48% of the 2.63 million registered voters, had participated, showing a strong early engagement in the electoral process that featured 206 candidates from 11 parties competing for 92 parliamentary seats.

The election spotlighted core issues such as the cost of living and housing, while Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, after nearly a year in office, is seeking a fresh mandate to continue PAP's longstanding leadership since the city-state's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025