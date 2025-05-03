Left Menu

Rifts and Reconciliations: A Tale of Thackeray Cousins

Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam expressed admiration for MNS president Raj Thackeray and suggested he should not align with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Amid speculation of a reconciliation between Raj and Uddhav, the cousins consider setting aside their differences for greater unity in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:37 IST
Rifts and Reconciliations: A Tale of Thackeray Cousins
Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political statement, Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam openly declared himself a fervent admirer of Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president. Kadam suggested that Raj Thackeray should resist joining forces with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), stirring fresh speculation of a reunion between the estranged Thackeray cousins.

Kadam's remarks surfaced amid growing chatter about a potential thawing of relations between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, who have been politically estranged for nearly two decades. He expressed his continued admiration for Raj Thackeray and his speeches, despite the open question of whether the two could reconcile their differences.

The prospect of a Thackeray reunion has created a buzz within political circles in Maharashtra. While Raj Thackeray hinted at a possible unity for the benefit of the Marathi populace, Uddhav Thackeray signaled his openness to setting aside minor disagreements, provided adversaries of Maharashtra's interests are kept at bay, referencing the recent actions involving MNS and the Shiv Sena's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025