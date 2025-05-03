Rifts and Reconciliations: A Tale of Thackeray Cousins

In a surprising political statement, Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam openly declared himself a fervent admirer of Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president. Kadam suggested that Raj Thackeray should resist joining forces with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), stirring fresh speculation of a reunion between the estranged Thackeray cousins.

Kadam's remarks surfaced amid growing chatter about a potential thawing of relations between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, who have been politically estranged for nearly two decades. He expressed his continued admiration for Raj Thackeray and his speeches, despite the open question of whether the two could reconcile their differences.

The prospect of a Thackeray reunion has created a buzz within political circles in Maharashtra. While Raj Thackeray hinted at a possible unity for the benefit of the Marathi populace, Uddhav Thackeray signaled his openness to setting aside minor disagreements, provided adversaries of Maharashtra's interests are kept at bay, referencing the recent actions involving MNS and the Shiv Sena's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)