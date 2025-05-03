Historic Win for Albanese Amid Australia's Cost of Living Crisis

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrated a historic victory, becoming the first Australian leader to secure consecutive terms in over two decades. The Labour Party's success came amid a pressing cost of living crisis and deep economic challenges.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat, highlighting the campaign's shortcomings under his leadership. He criticized government spending for exacerbating inflation and suggested a shift towards nuclear energy to lower power costs.

Policies addressing energy and inflation dominated the election, as both parties recognized the financial strain on citizens. Labour emphasized improved foreign relations, notably with China, and warned against adopting divisive political strategies resembling those of the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)