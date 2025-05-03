High-Level Talks: Modi and Abdullah Tackle Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

In a significant political engagement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in Delhi to discuss the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The meeting at the prime minister's residence lasted approximately 30 minutes, focusing on the impacts of the April 22 attack.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, and this meeting marked the first direct dialogue between Abdullah and Modi since the tragic event.

