Unity Against Terror: Kashmir's Resilience

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged in a significant dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting, held at the prime minister's residence, underscored the urgency of addressing the heinous act that claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists.

Abdullah, during the discussion, highlighted the deep-rooted grief permeating the region and the collective outrage expressed by its residents. He reiterated the strong sense of unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir in condemning the violence, reflected in a unanimous resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The talks also ventured into the attack's repercussions on the booming tourism sector and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Abdullah paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator, who heroically attempted to counter the terrorists, showcasing the spirit of resilience embedded within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)