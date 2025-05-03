Left Menu

Unity Against Terror: Kashmir's Resilience

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the terror attack in Pahalgam. They discussed regional impacts, ongoing public grief, and the implications for the tourism industry, while reaffirming unity against violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:45 IST
Unity Against Terror: Kashmir's Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged in a significant dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting, held at the prime minister's residence, underscored the urgency of addressing the heinous act that claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists.

Abdullah, during the discussion, highlighted the deep-rooted grief permeating the region and the collective outrage expressed by its residents. He reiterated the strong sense of unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir in condemning the violence, reflected in a unanimous resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The talks also ventured into the attack's repercussions on the booming tourism sector and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Abdullah paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator, who heroically attempted to counter the terrorists, showcasing the spirit of resilience embedded within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025