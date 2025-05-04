Landslide Victory for PAP: Lawrence Wong Secures Mandate Amid Challenges

The People's Action Party (PAP), led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, has clinched a sweeping victory in Singapore's general elections, securing 87 of 97 seats. The success underscores a strong mandate for Wong, as voters backed political stability amidst global economic challenges.

Wong acknowledged the PAP's triumph at a press conference, calling it a testament to Singaporeans' trust and confidence in their government. His immediate focus is to assemble a capable Cabinet, promising intensified efforts on pressing issues like living costs and housing.

Singapore's election comes at a pivotal moment, confronted by international economic shifts and trade tensions, notably the US-China trade war. Manufacturing activity has notably contracted, signaling economic strain. Despite this backdrop, Wong reassures Singaporeans of PAP's commitment to improving lives and steering through turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)