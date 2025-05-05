Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and India's Diplomatic Showdown Post-Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan's civil and military leadership briefed political parties, excluding Imran Khan's PTI, on India tensions post-Pahalgam attack. Political parties supported armed forces against India. Diplomatic ties deteriorated with India's retaliatory measures including treaty suspension and trade bans. Pakistan vows robust counteraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 09:42 IST
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The civil and military leadership of Pakistan convened a briefing for the country's political parties on rising tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Significantly, all political parties attended except former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf party. A source reported that the political leaders emphasized the need for a robust response if India undertakes any 'misadventure.' The Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar led the briefing, assuring the nation of military preparedness against Indian threats.

The briefing, held behind closed doors as reported by Dawn newspaper, saw participation from notable figures such as PPP leaders Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira, PML-N representatives, and others. The backdrop to these discussions emerged from deteriorating relations post the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, resulting in India implementing strict measures like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and trade restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

