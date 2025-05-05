UN Security Council Addressing Indo-Pak Tensions: A Global Call Against Terrorism

The United Nations Security Council is set to conduct closed consultations on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. This follows an emergency meeting request from Pakistan, a non-permanent council member, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths.

The meeting, presided over by Greece for the month of May, will include input from both permanent and non-permanent members of the council. Greek Presidency scheduled this crucial meeting for May 5th. The ongoing unrest in South Asia after the attack has turned into a subject of international alarm, with the potential to destabilize regional peace.

India responded to the attack by enacting stringent measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the country's readiness to take decisive actions against terrorist activities, granting the military complete operational freedom in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)