Erdogan and Trump Discuss Global Diplomacy and Defense
Turkey's President Erdogan spoke with U.S. President Trump, expressing support for negotiations involving Iran and efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Erdogan invited Trump to visit Turkey and emphasized ongoing cooperation with the U.S., particularly in the defense industry.
Updated: 05-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:55 IST
Turkey
In a significant diplomatic call, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shared his support for U.S. efforts in negotiating with Iran and resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict with President Donald Trump.
Erdogan extended an invitation for Trump to visit Turkey, underscoring Ankara's intent to bolster bilateral ties with the U.S., notably in defense.
This exchange reflects Turkey's commitment to strengthening international relations and cooperation on crucial geopolitical issues.
