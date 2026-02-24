Krisala Developers Hosts Leading Real Estate Influencers of India at the Krisala × Hiranandani Township, North Hinjawadi, Pune

Krisala Developers, India's leading real estate organisation, curated an immersive gathering of leading real estate influencers of India at the landmark Krisala × Hiranandani Township in North Hinjawadi, Pune. The evening brought together some of the country's most influential voices in the real estate ecosystem for an intimate exchange with the leadership of Krisala Developers. In a rare and symbolic journey, India's foremost real estate influencers namely Vishal Bhargava, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Rafique Merchant, Chintan Vasani, Malitha Fernandes, Riya Mekkattukulam, Deepti Mallik, Aakash Bhavsar, Shubham Srivastava, Aditi Singh, Dhanraj Myatra, Raj Vakharia, Vicky Rochlani & Sachin Vanjarani, and Pranali Kadam set out in a caravan from Mumbai to Pune to experience what is rapidly emerging as one of the country's most ambitious urban developments, the Krisala × Hiranandani Township in North Hinjawadi, Pune. The journey was designed as an immersive experience, allowing industry leaders to witness firsthand how Pune's growth story is being redefined through scale, planning, and technology-led innovation. Upon arrival, the influencers were hosted for an exclusive, closed-door evening with the leadership of Krisala Developers - Mr. Sagar Agarwal, Mr. Aakash Agarwal, and Mr. Vishal Agarwal alongwith Mr. Pratik Wani and Mr. Anurag Goyal. The interactions went beyond presentations and walkthroughs, evolving into deep conversations around integrated townships, future-ready infrastructure, investment corridors, and the evolving aspirations of urban India. Spread across 105+ acres, the Krisala × Hiranandani Township showcased a tech-driven, resort-style integrated ecosystem - from digital experience zones and smart planning tools to infrastructure designed for long-term livability and growth. For many, the experience offered a fresh lens into how Pune is positioning itself as the next national real estate and lifestyle destination. What made the evening distinctive was its intent. There were no stages, no scripts - only conversation, perspective, and alignment. The gathering reflected a broader narrative: Pune is no longer just growing; it is being thoughtfully shaped. The evening concluded with a curated gala dinner, marking a moment of reflection on where Pune stands today and where it is headed next. Through initiatives like these, Krisala Developers continues to play a pivotal role in bringing national attention to Pune's transformation, positioning the city as a benchmark for next-generation urban development in India. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919055/Krisala_Developers_Hosts.jpg

