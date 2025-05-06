Rahul Gandhi Honors Fallen Navy Officer in Pahalgam Tragedy

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to the family of Lt Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer who lost his life during the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Gandhi visited Narwal's residence in Karnal, Haryana, accompanied by Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other party leaders. The outreach was part of Gandhi's effort to meet with families affected by violence.

The Pahalgam attack in April tragically took the lives of 26 people, predominantly tourists, after gunmen opened fire near the popular tourist town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Further details on the situation are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)