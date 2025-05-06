Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Honors Fallen Navy Officer in Pahalgam Tragedy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the family of Lt Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Gandhi met the bereaved family in Karnal, Haryana. The attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district led to 26 casualties, involving mostly tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi Honors Fallen Navy Officer in Pahalgam Tragedy
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to the family of Lt Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer who lost his life during the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Gandhi visited Narwal's residence in Karnal, Haryana, accompanied by Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other party leaders. The outreach was part of Gandhi's effort to meet with families affected by violence.

The Pahalgam attack in April tragically took the lives of 26 people, predominantly tourists, after gunmen opened fire near the popular tourist town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Further details on the situation are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025