Setback for Merz: Coalition Struggles to Secure Majority

Friedrich Merz, the German conservative leader, faced a setback when he failed to secure a parliamentary majority to become chancellor. Despite winning the elections, his coalition with the Social Democrats lacks needed votes. The Bundestag has two weeks to elect a chancellor by an outright majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:37 IST
  • Germany

In a surprising twist, conservative leader Friedrich Merz has fallen short of securing the necessary parliamentary majority to be named chancellor. The setback occurred Tuesday in the German Bundestag, following the formation of a new coalition with the center-left Social Democrats.

Merz's CDU-CSU bloc emerged victorious in the national elections held in February, acquiring 28.5% of the vote. However, this was insufficient to claim the chancellorship outright, compelling him to seek alliances.

The partnership with the Social Democrats, a party that achieved a historic low of 16.4%, has not yet provided the boost needed for Merz to clinch an outright majority. The Bundestag now faces a 14-day deadline to either elect Merz or another candidate to the chancellorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

