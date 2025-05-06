Friedrich Merz: Struggling to Secure Chancellorship Despite Parliamentary Stalemate

Friedrich Merz's attempt to become Germany's chancellor faced a setback on Tuesday when he failed to secure the required absolute majority in parliament. The conservative CDU/CSU leader garnered 310 votes, falling short of the 316 needed from the 630-member Bundestag. The immediate hurdle highlights divisions within his coalition.

The process to elect a successor to outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz now enters a critical 14-day period where the same voting system will apply. With the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reporting no immediate follow-up vote planned, Merz's CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats must reassess their strategy amidst a complex parliamentary landscape.

Given the parliamentary arithmetic, introducing alternative candidates might necessitate negotiations with third parties like the Greens, who could leverage demands for concessions. The taboo against aligning with the far-right Alternative for Germany further complicates Merz's position. Should the impasse persist, Merz may aim for a simple majority in a subsequent vote, though this would signal a fraught start to his potential tenure.

