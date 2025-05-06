Tensions Rise Amid Proposed Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russian forces plan a ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to May 10, following President Vladimir Putin's directive. This decision honors the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

The ceasefire, lasting 72 hours, coincides with Victory Day celebrations on Moscow's Red Square, hosting international dignitaries, including China's President Xi Jinping. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, however, appears resistant, seeking a ceasefire of at least 30 days.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "The temporary ceasefire is valid, with instructions given to our military. Without Kyiv's cooperation, any Ukrainian aggression will be promptly addressed." No indication yet confirms Kyiv's readiness to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)