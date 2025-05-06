Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Local Elections: A Pulse Check for the Ruling Party

The local council election in Sri Lanka saw voting completed on Tuesday amid expectations for the ruling National People’s Power party to solidify its support. The election is seen as a measure of the government's performance amidst the island nation's previous economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Voting has concluded for the local council elections in Sri Lanka, where President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's ruling party hopes to secure continued public backing. The election, postponed in 2023 due to the economic crisis, involves 339 local councils, with vote counting underway.

The National People's Power party aims to build on its previous electoral victories. Elections are viewed as a referendum on the new government's performance, with officials emphasizing the peaceful and democratic nature of the process.

Despite a slow start, over 17 million voters participated at 13,000 polling stations, resulting in a turnout slightly lower than previous national elections. Official results are expected later tonight, marking a critical moment in the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

