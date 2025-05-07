Canada Stands Firm: Carney Meets Trump Amid Trade and Annexation Talk
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump, rejecting any notion of Canada being annexed. The meeting avoided tensions, as Carney asserted Canada's sovereignty and addressed trade issues. Discussions revolved around tariffs and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, emphasizing Canada's economic independence and strengthening bilateral relations.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, marking Carney's first official visit. The meeting, focused on trade tensions and the annexation topic, saw Carney firmly reject the idea of Canada being for sale, emphasizing the nation's sovereignty.
Amid discussions, both leaders managed to maintain a cordial tone. Trump assured that annexation was off the table but described the hypothetical scenario as a "wonderful marriage." Carney, however, stood his ground, stating Canada's stance against compromising its independence.
The bilateral talk touched upon the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, with Carney hinting at needful amendments but agreeing mostly with the existing framework. Though no significant breakthroughs were expected, Carney effectively navigated the conversation, addressing tariffs diplomatically while building diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
