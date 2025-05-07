Friedrich Merz Assumes Chancellor Role Amidst Political Challenges

Friedrich Merz was elected as the new German Chancellor on Tuesday, following a contentious second round of parliamentary voting. Merz, leading his conservative party to victory, secured 325 votes, surpassing the required majority by nine votes despite initial coalition challenges.

His appointment highlights underlying tensions within the coalition, signaling a potentially unstable partnership at a time when strong German leadership is pivotal for Europe. Analysts express concerns over the coalition's fragility, emphasizing the need for Germany to act as a stabilizing force in Europe.

In assuming office, Merz aims to restore economic competitiveness and ensure national security. Notably, Germany faces economic challenges including U.S. trade tensions and recovering from reliance on Russian energy. The coalition's agenda includes corporate tax cuts and increased military spending, aiming for decisive leadership in European affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)