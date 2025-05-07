Left Menu

India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: A New Chapter in a Longstanding Conflict

Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan followed Indian missile strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab, in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The strikes were labeled an 'act of war' by Pakistan, prompting retaliatory measures and a meeting of Pakistan's National Security Council to address the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-05-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 05:15 IST
India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: A New Chapter in a Longstanding Conflict
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated early Wednesday after Indian forces conducted missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab. The strikes followed the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 individuals. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the strikes as an 'act of war' and vowed a befitting response.

Reports indicate that the Indian strikes resulted in at least eight fatalities and 35 injuries. Pakistani officials criticized the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and international law. Pakistan has since closed its airspace for 48 hours, with the National Security Council convened to deliberate on the situation.

The situation continues to deteriorate as both countries exchange accusations. India's armed forces have been given 'complete operational freedom' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025