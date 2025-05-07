India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: A New Chapter in a Longstanding Conflict
Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan followed Indian missile strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab, in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The strikes were labeled an 'act of war' by Pakistan, prompting retaliatory measures and a meeting of Pakistan's National Security Council to address the incident.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated early Wednesday after Indian forces conducted missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab. The strikes followed the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 individuals. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the strikes as an 'act of war' and vowed a befitting response.
Reports indicate that the Indian strikes resulted in at least eight fatalities and 35 injuries. Pakistani officials criticized the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and international law. Pakistan has since closed its airspace for 48 hours, with the National Security Council convened to deliberate on the situation.
The situation continues to deteriorate as both countries exchange accusations. India's armed forces have been given 'complete operational freedom' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the ongoing conflict.
