Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter Against Terrorism

In a bold endorsement of the Indian Armed Forces, former Defence Minister A K Antony pledged unwavering support for 'Operation Sindoor,' the latest counter-terror initiative aimed at dismantling terror camps across the border.

Antony made it clear that the operation is just the initial step in a broader strategy to target and eliminate terror camps positioned behind Pakistani military lines.

Antony expressed confidence in the military's discretion over the operation's execution, acknowledging the government's green light and voicing faith in forthcoming anti-terror efforts.

