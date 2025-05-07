Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter Against Terrorism
Former Defence Minister A K Antony expressed strong support for Operation Sindoor, highlighting confidence in the Indian Armed Forces to counter terrorism effectively. Antony emphasized the operation as a starting point for eliminating terror camps along the Pakistan border, affirming his faith in military capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold endorsement of the Indian Armed Forces, former Defence Minister A K Antony pledged unwavering support for 'Operation Sindoor,' the latest counter-terror initiative aimed at dismantling terror camps across the border.
Antony made it clear that the operation is just the initial step in a broader strategy to target and eliminate terror camps positioned behind Pakistani military lines.
Antony expressed confidence in the military's discretion over the operation's execution, acknowledging the government's green light and voicing faith in forthcoming anti-terror efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
