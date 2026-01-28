Putin-Sharaa Meeting: Redefining Military Strategy in Syria

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday to discuss Russia's military presence in Syria. The talks, held in the Kremlin, aimed to navigate the complex dynamics following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

Reports indicate that Russia is withdrawing forces from Qamishli airport in northeast Syria while retaining key military installations like Hmeimim air base and Tartous naval facility. The move is seen as a goodwill gesture to assure Syria of Russia's non-participation in internal conflicts against Kurdish forces.

Syrian officials, who have historically viewed Russian forces as potential leverage against Damascus, consider redefining the status of military bases crucial. The agenda also included discussions on preventing regional spillovers from potential conflicts involving Iran and reinforcing security mechanisms in southern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)