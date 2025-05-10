Alleged Missile Launch Escalates Tensions

In a surprise announcement, the Pakistan Army accused India of launching six ballistic missiles. According to the army spokesman, one of the missiles fell in Adampur, while the other five struck in India's Punjab region near Amritsar.

The spokesman relayed this information in a video statement released shortly after midnight on Saturday, drawing attention to possible escalations between the two nations. However, the statement did not provide any detailed evidence to support these claims, leading to further speculation.

The announcement was made on national broadcaster at 2050 GMT and has led to international scrutiny and calls for restraint from both sides to prevent any unintended conflict.

